Empirical Finance LLC Buys New Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 10,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $44.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.47.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 6.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQT. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

