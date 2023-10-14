Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $196,222,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $147,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,058,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBD. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

