Empirical Finance LLC Has $641,000 Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $211,000. R.P. Boggs & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,421,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 709.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 541,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,017,000 after purchasing an additional 474,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.71 and a 200-day moving average of $103.48. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.03 and a 1-year high of $118.58.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xylem from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

