Empirical Finance LLC Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Empirical Finance LLC cut its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 595.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 58.1% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hologic from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $68.98 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

