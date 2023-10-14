Empirical Finance LLC Has $651,000 Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 35,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.85, for a total value of $6,020,503.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,828,996.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 35,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.85, for a total transaction of $6,020,503.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,828,996.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $5,612,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,866,906.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,908 shares of company stock valued at $29,544,591 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRI. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.14.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI stock opened at $134.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.45. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.81 and a 12-month high of $173.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

See Also

