Empirical Finance LLC Has $686,000 Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,946,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. CIBC initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of WMB opened at $35.20 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 82.11%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

