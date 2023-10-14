Empirical Finance LLC Has $752,000 Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.09.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $64.22 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $70.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

