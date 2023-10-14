Empirical Finance LLC Has $798,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.4% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 247.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Albemarle by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 4,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Down 4.3 %

ALB opened at $163.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $152.00 and a twelve month high of $334.55.

Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 25.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $291.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.35.

Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

