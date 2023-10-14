Empirical Finance LLC Has $810,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $31.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average is $36.27. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

