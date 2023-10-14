Empirical Finance LLC Has $813,000 Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 157.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,059 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $58,428.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on OVV. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OVV

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.76. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $59.10.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.