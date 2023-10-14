Empirical Finance LLC Has $825,000 Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 97.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $549,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $385.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $415.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.00.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.18, for a total transaction of $3,240,988.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,817. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

