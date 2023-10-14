Empirical Finance LLC Has $9.16 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.7% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $104.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.74 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $263.93 billion, a PE ratio of 85.25, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

