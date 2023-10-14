Empirical Finance LLC Has $906,000 Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,830 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Illumina by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Illumina by 86.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

Illumina Trading Down 1.0 %

Illumina stock opened at $129.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.37 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.07.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.