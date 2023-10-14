Empirical Finance LLC Increases Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $44.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.42. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $51.34.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

