Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 1,128 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in State Street by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $936,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 304.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,763,000 after purchasing an additional 997,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Up 0.3 %

State Street stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $59.24 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.91.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

