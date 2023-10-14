Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 656 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2,272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 18,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.78.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF stock opened at $98.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.12. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

