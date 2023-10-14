Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 666 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,271,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,606,000 after acquiring an additional 237,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,136 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.63.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $74.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

