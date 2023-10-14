Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 30,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock opened at $122.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.90, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.33. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $119.51 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.46.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.36%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

