Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.78.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $379.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $415.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.00. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $373.80 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.