Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.62.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $82.52 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average of $89.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

