Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after buying an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,404,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,737,000 after buying an additional 101,633 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,566,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,544,000 after buying an additional 200,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,247,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,043,000 after buying an additional 72,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,875.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MKC opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.