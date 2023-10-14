Empirical Finance LLC Sells 4,437 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.89.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $105.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.54 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.52.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

