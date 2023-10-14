Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Research Coverage Started at CJS Securities

CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $235.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WIRE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Wire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Encore Wire Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $178.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.82. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $119.38 and a twelve month high of $206.74.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.55 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $636.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.60 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 21.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Featured Articles

