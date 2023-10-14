EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 592.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 769,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after buying an additional 658,364 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,396,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,729,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,810,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In related news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 982 shares in the company, valued at $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $238.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.48. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $385.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.00.

View Our Latest Report on EPAM

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.