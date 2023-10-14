Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hamilton Thorne Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSE:HTL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hamilton Thorne in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 11th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Hamilton Thorne’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of HTL stock opened at C$1.53 on Thursday. Hamilton Thorne has a fifty-two week low of C$1.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.73.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

