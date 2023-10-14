Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Neumora Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Neumora Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 10th. William Blair analyst M. Minter expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Neumora Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on NMRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Neumora Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $17.74.

In other Neumora Therapeutics news, Director Kristina Burow bought 1,500,000 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,624,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,610,431. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kristina Burow acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,624,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,610,431. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry O. Gosebruch purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,515,460 shares of company stock valued at $58,563,822 in the last 90 days.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

