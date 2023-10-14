Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA) & Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) Financial Analysis

Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) and Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Erayak Power Solution Group and Clean Energy Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Erayak Power Solution Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erayak Power Solution Group $26.91 million 0.43 $3.48 million N/A N/A Clean Energy Technologies $2.66 million 23.31 $150,000.00 N/A N/A

Erayak Power Solution Group has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Erayak Power Solution Group and Clean Energy Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erayak Power Solution Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Erayak Power Solution Group and Clean Energy Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erayak Power Solution Group N/A N/A N/A Clean Energy Technologies -15.63% -35.56% -12.58%

Summary

Erayak Power Solution Group beats Clean Energy Technologies on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Erayak Power Solution Group

(Get Free Report)

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products. The company's products are used in agricultural and industrial vehicles, recreational vehicles, electrical appliances, and outdoor living products. It operates in China, France, Poland, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wenzhou, the People's Republic of China. Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Erayak International Limited.

About Clean Energy Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. The company also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, it offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Erayak Power Solution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erayak Power Solution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.