Ervin Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ervin Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,056,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,490,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,435,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,609 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $138.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

