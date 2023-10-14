ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL) and Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) Critical Analysis

ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) and Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

ESGL has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moolec Science has a beta of -0.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ESGL and Moolec Science’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESGL N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A Moolec Science N/A N/A -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Moolec Science shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of ESGL shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Moolec Science shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ESGL and Moolec Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESGL N/A N/A -1.07% Moolec Science N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ESGL and Moolec Science, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESGL 0 0 0 0 N/A Moolec Science 0 0 2 0 3.00

Moolec Science has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.82%. Given Moolec Science’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Moolec Science is more favorable than ESGL.

Summary

Moolec Science beats ESGL on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESGL

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

About Moolec Science

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

