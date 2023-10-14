Evercore ISI Cuts Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target to $26.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.29.

PRVA stock opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.34 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 12,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $348,336.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,510.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 12,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $348,336.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,510.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $397,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,082.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,923 shares of company stock worth $4,390,743. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Privia Health Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 795,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,959,000 after acquiring an additional 83,029 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in Privia Health Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,842,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

