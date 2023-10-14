Evercore ISI Cuts Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $21.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

