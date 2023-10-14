Evercore ISI Trims DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Target Price to $36.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
XRAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.88.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -11.74%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.
