Evercore ISI Trims DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Target Price to $36.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.88.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

XRAY opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -11.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.