Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Trimmed by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after buying an additional 38,760 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 214.6% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $109.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.44. The company has a market cap of $439.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.