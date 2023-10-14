Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Acas LLC

Acas LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Acas LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,895,144,000 after buying an additional 2,680,850 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,871,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,084,883,000 after acquiring an additional 520,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.44.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.61.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

