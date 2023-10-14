Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Decreased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.4% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 80.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Acas LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 13,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.61.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $109.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.27 and a 200 day moving average of $109.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

