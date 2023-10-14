Fastenal Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Fastenal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FAST has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average is $55.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Fastenal by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Fastenal by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Fastenal by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

