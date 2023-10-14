Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 241.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF opened at $33.70 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

