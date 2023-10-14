Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 10,076 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.20 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.41.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of PBR opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.2353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 26.3%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.93%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.