Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.91. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.70 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

