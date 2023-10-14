Fifth Third Bancorp Has $694,000 Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,104 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,221,000 after purchasing an additional 40,047 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CarMax by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,515,000 after buying an additional 291,804 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CarMax from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $68.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average of $76.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

