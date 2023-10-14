Fifth Third Bancorp Has $808,000 Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Generac were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Argus raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Generac from $144.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.52.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,693,965.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,468. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $101.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.86 and its 200 day moving average is $117.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

