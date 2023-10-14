Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,642 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,315,000 after buying an additional 5,702,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,874,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,400,000 after buying an additional 296,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,885,000 after buying an additional 1,891,388 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,741,000 after acquiring an additional 721,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

View Our Latest Report on FITB

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.