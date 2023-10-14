Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 153 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $217,300,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $120,092,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $51,468,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 525,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,058,000 after purchasing an additional 172,981 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.29.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $209.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $148.01 and a 12-month high of $229.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.91.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.