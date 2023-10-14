Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 388 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 656.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $112.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.70.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ROST. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

