Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 931 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of MRO opened at $28.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.33. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 454,226 shares of company stock worth $12,277,084. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

