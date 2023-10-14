Financial Analysis: TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) & RXO (NYSE:RXO)

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) and TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares RXO and TFI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO 0.28% 9.50% 3.37% TFI International N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of RXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of TFI International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.23 billion 0.51 $92.00 million $0.11 168.36 TFI International N/A N/A N/A $0.60 203.85

RXO has higher revenue and earnings than TFI International. RXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RXO and TFI International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 3 10 5 0 2.11 TFI International 0 0 0 0 N/A

RXO currently has a consensus target price of $20.81, indicating a potential upside of 12.38%. Given RXO’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RXO is more favorable than TFI International.

Summary

RXO beats TFI International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RXO

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items. The Less-Than-Truckload segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The Truckload segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, container, and dedicated services. This segment carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment to serve customer's specific needs. The Logistics segment provides logistics services. The company also offers same day courier, warehousing, brokerage, and home delivery services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 7,058 power units, 391 terminals, and 24,617 trailers. TFI International Inc. serves retailer, manufactured goods, metals and mining, building material, automotive, energy, food and beverage, forest, services, chemical and explosive, maritime container, waste management, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

