Financial Comparison: Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) vs. Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Innovation has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Light & Wonder and Aurora Innovation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Light & Wonder $2.73 billion 2.55 $3.68 billion $3.96 19.26 Aurora Innovation $5.00 million 549.48 -$1.72 billion ($0.77) -2.40

Analyst Recommendations

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation. Aurora Innovation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Light & Wonder, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Light & Wonder and Aurora Innovation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Light & Wonder 1 3 5 0 2.44 Aurora Innovation 0 2 1 0 2.33

Light & Wonder presently has a consensus target price of $74.73, suggesting a potential downside of 2.00%. Aurora Innovation has a consensus target price of $4.13, suggesting a potential upside of 122.97%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than Light & Wonder.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Light & Wonder and Aurora Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Light & Wonder 13.88% 11.65% 2.31% Aurora Innovation N/A -45.90% -40.57%

Summary

Light & Wonder beats Aurora Innovation on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc. operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, and other content and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.