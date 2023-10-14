Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 191 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $74.47 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $100.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average of $83.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 86.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AEP. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

