Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SCHM stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $74.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average of $69.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.