Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 73 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,450,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $236.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.04. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $196.81 and a 12-month high of $252.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

